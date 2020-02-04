Menu
Queensland Health is responding to a new alert of measles after an adolescent boy spent time at the Sunshine Coast’s largest shopping centre while unknowingly infectious.
MEASLES WARNING: Second infectious outbreak in days

Matty Holdsworth
4th Feb 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM

A YOUNG child unknowingly infectious with measles spent three hours at the Sunshine Coast's largest shopping centre potentially spreading the disease, prompting a major warning from Queensland Health.

It is the second alert to rock the Coast in a matter of days.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service's public health unit director Dr Rosie Muller said that it was most likely the boy was exposed to measles in Asia, where he had been travelling, and there was known ongoing measles activity.

The boy was a co-traveller with the local resident who had been confirmed to have measles last week and spent time at The Wharf Mooloolaba.

The boy was unknowingly infectious while visiting Sunshine Plaza on January 23 between 1 and 4pm.

"We urge anyone who was at this location during this time to ensure they are protected against measles and to seek medical advice if they develop symptoms over the next week," Dr Muller said.

Measles is one of the most infectious of all communicable diseases and is spread by tiny droplets through coughing and sneezing.

The initial symptoms are fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore and red eyes, followed a few days later by a blotchy red rash. The rash starts on the face then becomes widespread.

Symptoms usually start about 10 days after infection but sometimes later.

"If you are concerned about your symptoms and plan to visit your general practitioner it is very important to call the medical practice first to say you could have measles, so that staff have precautions in place when you arrive to avoid spreading the disease to others.

"This is a reminder that everyone should take the opportunity to make sure they are vaccinated against measles.

"If you are planning overseas travel it is important to ensure that you are protected against measles before travelling."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

