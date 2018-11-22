Health warning as dust storm approaches SEQ

The massive red wave is set to intensify throughout the afternoon in Sydney, while parts of southern Queensland are expecting to be affected, too. Source: Supplied

HEALTH officials are warning Queenslanders with respiratory issues to take precautions, after gusty winds kicked up dust in the state's southwest.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said the wind following a line of storms which hit the southeast this afternoon would bring dusty conditions, potentially enough to inflame an asthma attack or allergic reaction.

The spokeswoman said the gusty winds associated with the trough were pushing the dust storm into the southeast, which was sitting above the Marinowa as of 1.30pm AEST.

She said that while the dust storm was weakening, the southeast would be "not as bad as Sydney, but hazy on the horizon" for this afternoon, but that conditions would clear by Friday.

People with respiratory issues should stay indoors with windows and doors closed, and avoid vigorous exercise.



If you are experiencing any adverse reactions to the dust, such as shortness of breath, prolonged coughing or wheezing, seek medical advice. 😷 #qldhealth https://t.co/mDKKGJ0ocK — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) November 22, 2018

Queensland Health has tweeted that those with respiratory illnesses should avoid the outdoors, close their windows and seek medical assistance if they experience any coughing or wheezing.

Dust storm across western Sydney as Matildas coach Alan Stajic puts the Sydney Swifts netballers through their paces in an off-season training session at Valentine Park, Glenmore. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Further south, were the storm's intensity is far greater, Sydney's sky is beginning to change colour as the thick line of dust - which is "the size of Tasmania" and stretches almost the entire length of NSW - reaches the city, news.com.au reports.

Strong winds from a low-pressure system has whipped up masses of dirt across the drought-stricken state, which is steadily heading to the coast.

These pictures show the current situation with the dust storm over Dirranbandi #DustStorm #QldWeather pic.twitter.com/9A9GbPrdBp — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 22, 2018

A line of dust up more than 500km long can be seen from the Victorian border, through Canberra and up to Queensland.