Healthy body, healthy brain to prevent dementia

TEAM BRAIN: Health experts discussed ways to decrease chances of dementia later in life at NoosaCare's Dementia Proof Me night.

TEAM BRAIN: Health experts discussed ways to decrease chances of dementia later in life at NoosaCare's Dementia Proof Me night.

MORE than 140 people attended NoosaCare's first Dementia Proof Me night, eager to learn more about the disease and how to prevent it.

Held at Noosa Springs on February 28, NoosaCare dementia and living coach Sandra Gilbert and six other speakers discussed how changes made today can have positive outcomes for health later in life.

NoosaCare spokeswoman Danah Wood said she was delighted by the turn out and feedback.

"We were so thrilled and excited the night took off,” Ms Wood said.

"We're excited about getting the community to get healthy no matter what age.

"Dr Vivienne Taylor and Dr Carlos Sanchez from Ibuki Health shed light on growing evidence that a healthy lifestyle can delay, slow, or even prevent chronic illness.

"Anne Marshall, cook book writer, reminded us that we need to feed our brains well by maintaining a healthy diet.

"Jan Croft, swimming coach and former elite athlete, emphasised that that regular physical exercise is healthy for your brain and achievable at any age.

"Yenny Stromgren, podcaster from Noosa Stories, gave us strategies to get out there and get social, and Cath Manuel, horticultural therapy specialist, shared with us how we can experience health benefits gained from gardening as well as a sense of joy as we connect to nature.”

Ms Wood said the not-for-profit aged care organisation plans to host another panel night in the coming months.

Those who attended are encouraged to call 5449 8799 or email dwood@noosacare. com.au to offer feedback.