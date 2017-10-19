Healthy Harold visits Tewantin State School

WISER: Year 5 students at Tewantin State School enjoyed learning from Healthy Harold last week.

HEALTHY Harold the giraffe made the annual visit to Tewantin State School last week, teaching students in the Life Education van.

The non-profit organisation teaches children to make healthy choices towards drugs, alcohol and peer pressure, and relies on community funding to meet costs.

The Tewantin Community Bendigo Bank branch offsets the program, which is professionally designed and based on extensive research.

Life Education educator Niki Andrinopoulos said she loved welcoming local school kids to the high-tech mobile classroom.

"A lot of hard work went into raising the funds to buy our Life Education van and we can't thank our sponsors enough,” she said.

"Bendigo Bank were quick to realise the importance of the Life Ed program. Without their support we wouldn't be able to educate so many children in the region.”