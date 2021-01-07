Healthy parmy: Schnitty without crumbs arrives on Coast

Supervisor Madison Hayes with the new healthy schnitty at the Bavarian at the Sunshine Plaza. Picture: Patrick Woods.

It's new, it's healthy and it's naked.

But if there's no crumbs is it still a schnitty?

The Bavarian has thrown the rulebook out of the window by launching a new 'healthy' schnitzel, the Naked Chicken Parma.

Out is the traditional method of dipping chicken or pork in egg, coating it in flour, and cooking it until a crust is formed.

New 'healthy parmy' at the Bavarian Sunshine Plaza. Picture: Patrick Woods.

In comes the New Year's resolution-inspired, grilled chicken breast complete with parmigiana toppings and healthy side dishes.

Never fear though, there might not be breadcrumbs but this schnitty is definitely not bare, wrapped in double-smoked ham, Napolitana sauce and of course mozzarella.

We'd love to know your thoughts though.