Hear modern Estonian groove

GROOVE ASSAULT: Trad.Attack! will play at the Imperial Eumundi. Contributed

THIS Thursday will have Estonian groovers Trad.Attack! performing a post-Woodford gig at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

Trad.Attack! has turned the Estonian music scene upside down, bringing traditional music to the big stages, building modern world around its archaic sounds.

They take traditional songs - sometimes starting with scratchy recordings of long vanished village voices - and build pulsating rhythmic structures, creating an impressively big sound from acoustic 12-string guitar, drums and an array of whistles, bagpipes and jew's harps.

Band members and friends Sandra, Jalmar and Tõnu were active on the Estonian music scene for more than 15 years before they started Trad.Attack! in 2014.

Since then, the band has received 21 music awards in Estonia; released its debut album AH!; been recognised internationally and toured in 36 countries from China to Canada, including significant showcase festivals as WOMEX, Eurosonic and Transmusicales.

It recently released its new album Kullakarva - Shimmer Gold and is touring.

Band members are young modern people. Maintaining their traditional roots in ears, mind and soul, Trad.Attack! experiments with different styles and musical directions.

Doors open 7.30pm with presale tickets concession $20 or full $25 (plus booking fee) through Oztix or call 54428811. Tickets $30 at the door.