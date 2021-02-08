Ariel has swelling and bleeding around her brain.

A five-year-old girl who was in a Missouri car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid has been left fighting for her life in a hospital bed, photos show.

The young girl, whose relatives identified as Ariel, was seen hooked up to medical tubes and heavily bandaged in images posted to a GoFundMe page following the crash.

"Ariel who just turned 5 years old suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn't woken since the crash," the girl's aunt, Tiffany Verhulst, wrote on GoFundMe. "She is still in very critical condition."

Ariel, five, is in a critical condition. Picture: GoFundMe

Reid was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Ram near the Chiefs practice facility around 9pm Thursday when he struck a Chevrolet Traverse that was pulled over on the side of a highway entrance ramp, authorities said.

Reid, who is the son of head Chiefs coach Andy Reid, allegedly told cops that he'd had between two to three drinks and taken prescription drug Adderall.

Ariel's mother had driven the Traverse to the I-435 ramp to help a cousin who had run out of gas, according to the GoFundMepage.

In addition to Ariel being injured in the crash, a 4-year-old child also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $123,000 since it was started Saturday.

- New York Post

Originally published as Heartbreaking image wrecks Super Bowl