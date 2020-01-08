Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
Basketball

‘Heartbroken’ NBA stars dig deep for bushfire victims

by Gilbert Gardiner
8th Jan 2020 9:19 AM

Australian NBA superstars have pledged about $1.1m towards bushfire relief and recovery.

The nine-strong contingent includes Aron Baynes (Phoenix), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland), Joe Ingles (Utah), Thon Maker (Detroit) and Patty Mills (San Antonio).

 

WANT TO DONATE? CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT AUSSIE NBA RELIEF'S FUNDRAISING EFFORT

 

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the players said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia.

"We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can."

The players, who partnered with the National Basketball Players Association Foundation and NBA to contribute ($750,000 USD) towards the Australian bushfire crisis, will provide additional support to organisations across the country to aid immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects.

 

 

 

 

"There is still so much devastation but I am proud that we could all come together w/ help from @TheNBPA & @NBA it is truly appreciated," NBA All Star Simmons posted on Twitter.

"There is much more to be done #AustralianBushFires"

The donation follows Boomers skipper and Spurs guard Mills turning his Twitter account into a hub for bushfire awareness and prevention.

In the past 24 hours alone, Mills has shared details and graphic images of the Kangaroo Island devastation where two people have died and tens of thousands of the pristine national parks' koala population.

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
aron baynes basketball ben simmons joe ingles jonah bolden matthew dellavedova nba
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman swigging booze and asleep at wheel in carpark sting

        premium_icon Woman swigging booze and asleep at wheel in carpark sting

        Crime A magistrate slammed a woman who was caught behind the wheel of her car, swigging from a brandy bottle, at more than five times over the limit.

        STRINGS ATTACHED: Sky’s the limit for talented puppeteer

        premium_icon STRINGS ATTACHED: Sky’s the limit for talented puppeteer

        News ‘People said to me it’ll be impossible to make money out of puppets.’

        WATCH: Vandals trash historic Gympie site

        premium_icon WATCH: Vandals trash historic Gympie site

        News Vandals have targeted a multimillion-dollar venue multiple times over the past few...

        Barleyshakes to kick off eastern tour

        premium_icon Barleyshakes to kick off eastern tour

        News Fresh off the back of Woodford Folk Festival, this Irish-inspired band are set to...