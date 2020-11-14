Heartfelt tributes to fallen soldiers

Here’s a look back of the Remembrance Day services in Yandina-Eumundi RSL and at Tewantin on Wednesday.

Just like Anzac Day, the commemorations which featured the rich red poppies of Flanders Fields, symbolic of the blood sacrifice of our service men and women, were low key but no less heartfelt.

At Tewantin Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and Tewantin-Noosa Sub-Branch president Adel Amin laid wreaths to the fallen at the cenotaph.

Veteran Andy Fermo gives a heartfelt address to the Remembrance Day gather about what the poppy means to him.

In Yandina the service with its poignant one minute silence to mark the end of World War One on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, was live streamed.

Retired Army commando Andy Fermo of Tewantin, who first enlisted in 2000 as an electronic warfare operator, spoke of the importance of serving with his mates and the lasting impacts of “the Black Dog” or depression.

Mr Fermo completed two Afghanistan deployments as a team leader and was later discharged on medical grounds with suspected post traumatic stress disorder.

Australian commando Andy Fermo on duty in the Middle East.

He has written about his journey with PTSD in his book Stories of Hope.

Mr Fermo said the poppy symbolise more than just blood sacrifice of battle to him, it’s also represents the sacrifice of “those who have lost their lives to the Black Dog post service”.

“We remember those as well,” he said.

“It’s about also passing on the traditions to our kids for the future and letting them remember and passing on the stories of our forefathers.

“I remember Sergeant Brett Till and the vast amount of knowledge that he had talking about all the things IED, before we went out on that first mission, before he lost his life,” Mr Fermo said.

Andy Fermo lays a wreath at Yandia. Yandina service images: Jonathan Suarez

Sgt Till died while disarming an explosive device in Afghanistan in 2009.

And Mr Fermo also recalled having Anzac Day beers with Corporal Cam Baird and “the boys” at an Army base Diggers bar.

Corp Baird was later posthumously awarded a Victoria Cross bravery for repeated charges at enemy positions to protect his troops which ultimately cost him his life.

Mr Fermo and members of the Remembrance Day assembly then laid wreaths at a cross erected in the hall.