Heat stress warning as temps soar

Keep your pets cool this summer.

WITH the temperatures set to rise dramatically across Noosa and the rest of the state over the coming days, RSPCA Queensland is once again urging animal owners to take precautions.

RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said the call centre is already being swamped with calls from people reporting animals suffering heat stress

“If it’s thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes,” Mr Beatty said.

“We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57 degrees in twelve minutes. Any animal left inside would have been dead.”

The RSPCA warns dogs left in backyards can also be in danger.

“A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don’t have shade or can’t reach water they’ll die,” Mr Beatty said.

“We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over.”

They warned owners should also avoid typing up dogs.

“A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal.”

“It’s far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won’t be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.

Dogs left on the back of utes with no shade covering are also at risk.

“We’ve seen dogs with their paws severely burnt from the hot metal,” Mr Beatty said.

If you see an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA’s 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL.