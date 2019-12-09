‘Heatwave’ continues after record-breaking temperatures

BEAT THE HEAT: Lifesavers trying to stay cool on Alexandra Headland Beach during an unusually-hot day on Saturday. While maximum temperatures will not reach the same heights, minimums are showing no signs of dropping off.

A HEATWAVE is expected to plague the Sunshine Coast this week after the region sweltered through temperatures up to 10 degrees above average yesterday.

Nambour broke its own record for hottest December day at a maximum 39.3 degrees, 0.1 degrees above the previous record on December 4, 2012.

"Across the southeast broadly, including the Sunshine Coast, it was about 8 to 10 degrees above average (yesterday),"Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said.

She said maximum temperatures were expected to slowly rise from the high 20s to low 30s over the coming week, and the current heatwave conditions were expected to continue as minimums remained between 20 to 23 degrees.

She explained the hot minimums meant people's body would be under "continual stress" from the heat.

"Because of that we still have low-intensity heatwave to locally-severe heatwave conditions," she said.

Ms Pattie said the Sunshine Coast can expect the current smoke haze to continue today and over the coming days as a south-easterly pushes smoke up from bushfires in northern New South Wales.

"In the hinterland inland, and to the north west of the Coast, there's a slight chance of seeing a shower or storm quite late in the afternoon, but nothing exciting in rainfall," Ms Pattie said.

Maximum temperatures have dropped to the low 30s in the hinterland and slightly cooler in coastal areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports 2019 is on track to become one of the hottest, driest years on record with southern Queensland the hardest hit.

Clear skies are expected in the coming days as the storm-bearing trough moves westward.

"The temperatures will remain relatively warm, and slowly warm up over the next few days," Ms Pattie said.

