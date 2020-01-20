Heatwave maps reveal extreme conditions for north Qld

METEOROLOGISTS have mapped out exactly how they expect this heatwave to play out and warned Far North Queenslanders to strap in for an absolute scorcher.

The temperature spiked at 37.5C in Cairns yesterday afternoon while Port Douglas laboured through unholy 41.5C temperatures in the wake of wild weather across the region.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday: The heatwave is predicted remain severe to extreme across a large part of the Far North. PICTURE: BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY

Uncomfortable heat persisted throughout the evening with the mercury dipping to a minimum of 26C in Cairns overnight.

Today's temperature is expected to top out at 36C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said there would be no reprieve for some time.

Severe storms tore through Innisfail with such ferocity they broke this huge kauri pine at the base at Anzac Memorial Park. PICTURE: EVAN GUERRA

"We're really starting to look at heatwave conditions with warm days well above the average, but also warm nights - so you don't get that recovery period overnight when things cool down," she said.

"There is a severe, bordering on extreme, heatwave for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Coming to the start of this week, it's starting to gradually ease but there are still severe heatwave conditions for the next couple of days."

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Severe to extreme heatwave conditions shift to northeast parts of QLD. Low intensity heatwave conditions are forecast elsewhere from the Top End to southeast QLD and northeast NSW. Low intensity heatwave conditions are also likely for northwest WA. PICTURE: BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY

The bureau's heatwave assessment paints a sweaty picture of what is to come.

Ms Wong said the heatwave brought with it the ever-present chance of thunderstorms over the coming days.

"Pretty much any day until at least Thursday, it looks like you could get some storms along the coast around Cairns," she said.

"And possibly with some gusty winds around."

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Low intensity heatwave conditions cover much of eastern Australia with small areas of severe intensity possible about the Townsville region and parts of the northern NSW coast. Low intensity heatwave conditions are likely from the Pilbara to Northern Interior of WA. PICTURE: BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY

Cassowary Coast residents will be praying for calm weather after a fierce but short-lived storm tore through the region on Friday evening.

MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Conditions ease for northeast QLD but broad low intensity heatwave conditions are forecast from the Gulf of Carpentaria to northeast NSW. Low intensity heatwave conditions still persist for northwest WA. PICTURE: BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY