Heatwave maps reveal extreme conditions for north Qld
METEOROLOGISTS have mapped out exactly how they expect this heatwave to play out and warned Far North Queenslanders to strap in for an absolute scorcher.
The temperature spiked at 37.5C in Cairns yesterday afternoon while Port Douglas laboured through unholy 41.5C temperatures in the wake of wild weather across the region.
Uncomfortable heat persisted throughout the evening with the mercury dipping to a minimum of 26C in Cairns overnight.
Today's temperature is expected to top out at 36C.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said there would be no reprieve for some time.
"We're really starting to look at heatwave conditions with warm days well above the average, but also warm nights - so you don't get that recovery period overnight when things cool down," she said.
"There is a severe, bordering on extreme, heatwave for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"Coming to the start of this week, it's starting to gradually ease but there are still severe heatwave conditions for the next couple of days."
The bureau's heatwave assessment paints a sweaty picture of what is to come.
Ms Wong said the heatwave brought with it the ever-present chance of thunderstorms over the coming days.
"Pretty much any day until at least Thursday, it looks like you could get some storms along the coast around Cairns," she said.
"And possibly with some gusty winds around."
Cassowary Coast residents will be praying for calm weather after a fierce but short-lived storm tore through the region on Friday evening.