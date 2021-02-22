Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Queensland heatwave (The Today Show)
Weather

Heatwave: Qld set for record temps

by Evin Priest
22nd Feb 2021 8:40 AM

Residents in Queensland and Western Australia are bracing for scorching temperatures with heatwaves set to peak in both states on Monday.

Record temperatures will hit Queensland, with Rockhampton set to climb to 41 degrees - its hottest February day in 52 years.

A severe heatwave sweeping Queensland will peak on Monday as record-breaking temperatures grip parts of the state. Picture: Windy.com
A severe heatwave sweeping Queensland will peak on Monday as record-breaking temperatures grip parts of the state. Picture: Windy.com

The mercury is set to rise to 37C at Ipswich, while in Brisbane it will be slightly cooler at 34C. It comes after temperatures climbed up to six degrees above average in parts of the state on Sunday.

On the other side of the country, Perth temperatures will soar to 39C, while Port Hedland will hit 40C.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Meanwhile, the rest of the nation will be cooler, with showers and storms forecast for areas of NSW, including 27C in Sydney. Melbourne will enjoy temperatures of 21C and a possible shower.

Children cool down at Southbank beach in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Children cool down at Southbank beach in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

 

Originally published as Heatwave: Qld set for record temps

editors picks heatwave hot weather queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Over three-quarters of Queenslanders support legalised euthanasia, but hesitate when the subject gets personal.

        China’s seafood ban a ‘nail in the coffin’ for exporters

        Premium Content China’s seafood ban a ‘nail in the coffin’ for exporters

        Business A Mackay seafood exporter of 30 years says he is ‘definitely worried’ about the...

        Students gear up for orientation week at Coast campus

        Premium Content Students gear up for orientation week at Coast campus

        News University of the Sunshine Coast welcomes new students during O Week

        Why not us? Stadium funding flows, just not to Coast

        Premium Content Why not us? Stadium funding flows, just not to Coast

        Politics Questions have been raised about why the Sunshine Coast’s stadium expansion dream...