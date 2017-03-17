Heavens above as big dry 'drowned'

NOOSA has been hit with more rain in 20 hours than it has had all year, with whopping falls of 267mm recorded.

Rain-laden storms ended the baking-dry run, lashing Noosa between midnight and 3am on Wednesday, with Tewantin receiving 92mm in an hour of the 198mm it had received in the previous 21 hours.

At nearby Noosa Heads 175mm fell in the same period and Upper Doonan saw 166mm fall in 20.6 hours. Other falls included Cooroy, 122mm (18.8 hours) and Eumundi, 111mm (20.9 hours).

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said isolated heavy falls were hard to pick but the situation was likely to intensify through Sunday and into Monday.

He said an upper low-pressure system was assisting storms to develop and was generating some heavy rainfall in places.

A trough offshore would ensure a chance of similar storms most days, with the heaviest and most widespread showers likely for this Sunday and Monday.

Most of the rain fell on the northern and central Sunshine Coast overnight, as Beerwah received just 37mm in 20 hours, most of which fell during one intense hour mid-Tuesday.

Ewen Maddock Dam at Landsborough proved to be the southern Coast's exception, with 124mm in 20.2 hours. Lake Macdonald was at 56% yesterday.

Surprisingly the heavy downpours did not impact on Sunshine Coast waterways, with none reaching minor flood levels.

- Bill Hoffman