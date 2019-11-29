DRAMATIC TAKEDOWN: Armed police swarm on wanted man

UPDATE 12.20PM:

A DRAMATIC takedown has taken place at a suburban unit block in Caloundra, as heavily armed police arrested a young man believed to be armed and on the loose in the CBD.

Police cordoned off the area surrounding a unit block on the corner of Osterly Ave and Orsova Tce in Caloundra about 15 minutes ago.

Witnesses said a large number of police, including what appeared to be SERT officers, swarmed the area, and yelled out, before a man was seen running on the driveway of a four-storey unit block.

He was brought down by police and has since been taken away in a paddy wagon.

The PSPA declared earlier this morning has been revoked.

EARLIER:

HEAVILY armed tactical police from the Special Emergency Response Team have been called in after reports of a suspected armed man on the loose in Caloundra.

The team has been called from Brisbane to assist local police, who have declared a PSPA emergency zone in a major part of the city centre this morning.

Police responded to reports of a 22-year-old man armed on the loose, after an earlier altercation with a woman at a Rosewood St address.

The PSPA zone was declared and encompassed Queen Street, Bowman Road, the Esplanade and Edmund Street.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the SERT team had been called in, but couldn't confirm whether the PolAir helicopter had been tasked.

"It is a large response, it is a serious response," the spokeswoman said.

LOCKDOWN: The SERT team has descended on Caloundra, as police lockdown the area after reports of an armed man on the loose. CADE Media

Caloundra police Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell said police had responded to reports of a domestic violence incident earlier this morning, where the alleged offender was reported to have possibly left with a handgun.

Sen Sgt Campbell said he then declared the PSPA as a precaution, under the premise the man was in the CBD and still armed.

He said police were seeking community assistance to identify and locate the man.

"I would certainly stress that no one approach that male," Sen Sgt Campbell said.

Police speak from emergency declaration zone: Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell gives update on hunt for armed man. Video: CADE Media

He said he had no issues with businesses and schools carrying on as usual, until they received further information.

It was unknown whether the man was on foot or travelling in a car.

LOCKDOWN: The SERT team has descended on Caloundra, as police lockdown the area after reports of an armed man on the loose. CADE Media

Dog squads were called in, as well as multiple general duties police and negotiators had also been called in, to try to peacefully resolve the situation once the man was located.

"I have all the resources that I would require if the situation did become more volatile or dangerous," Sen Sgt Campbell said.

"I would overreact than under-react at this stage."