Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Deception Bay Cemetery. PHOTO: FILE IMAGE
Deception Bay Cemetery. PHOTO: FILE IMAGE
Environment

Heavy rain causes graves to sink

by Erin Smith
14th Feb 2020 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Moreton Bay Regional Council is working to fix almost 300 graves across the region's cemeteries which have started to sink after the recent rain.

Peninsula resident Luke Higginson said he was shocked by the damage the rain had caused to grave sites at Redcliffe Cemetery, north of Brisbane.

"Today I visited my loving mother's grave and to my shock there where lots of graves that have been washed away or sunk from the rains," Mr Higginson said.

The Moreton Region received more than 200mm of rain in the past four days.

Moreton Bay Regional Council acting mayor Mike Charlton said the recent rain had caused some graves to sink at Redcliffe Cemetery.

He said council was already working to fix the problem.

"I would like to assure residents, this isn't unusual and typically occurs for roughly 12-18 months after a burial," Cr Charlton said.

"A simple application of top soil is all that needed to fix the rain damage.

"Council staff have already applied top soil to 82 graves at the Redcliffe Cemetery and another 100 at cemeteries within the region.

"We need to be careful with the wet ground to ensure machinery doesn't create any additional damage".

He said the remaining 94 graves at Redcliffe Cemetery should be completed by the end of next week.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 CANDIDATES: Who is running for Noosa council election

        premium_icon 20 CANDIDATES: Who is running for Noosa council election

        News Noosa 2020 council election: We reveal the candidates running for a seat at the Noosa Regional Council table

        Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road

        premium_icon Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road

        News Emergency services rush to car, school bus crash

        Noosa 2010 Combined Probus Club celebrates 10 years

        Noosa 2010 Combined Probus Club celebrates 10 years

        News There was a time all the members were men. All that changed in 2010.

        Get ‘bud naked’ as romance blossoms this Valentine’s

        premium_icon Get ‘bud naked’ as romance blossoms this Valentine’s

        News Valentine' Day will keep local florists busy.