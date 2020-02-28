Heavy rain, hail and flash flooding on way

Storms will smash southeast Queensland this morning. Picture: AAP/David Clark

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southeast Queensland has been downgraded.

At 4.53pm, the Bureau Of Meteorology said that the threat of severe thunderstorms for residents in the Gympie, Somerset, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas had eased.

A map showing the path of the storms at 4.10pm. Picture: Bureau Of Meteorology

A separate severe thunderstorm warning remains place for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast forecast districts.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie Rockhampton, Cooroy, Lowood, Mount Morgan and Nanango.

Hail the sizes of a 10 cent piece was reported in Gayndah at 3:30pm, alongside an 81km/h wind gust at 3:24pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.