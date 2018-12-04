Heavy rain on the way

BOM radar map shows a band of rain heading our way.

A WIDE rain band of "moderate to heavy” falls is heading towards the Noosa region, predicted to hit in about 30 minutes.

The rain stretches across a 100km area from Goomeri to Tin Can Bay on the coast.

Earlier falls skirted the region and rain is currently falling further south, around Maroochydore and Kilcoy.

It's welcome relief for the region which has been experiencing temperatures in the mid to high 30s this week.

Today's top of 24 degrees will dip slightly this afternoon following the rainfall.