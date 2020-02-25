Heavy rain to continue as late wet season batters Coast

HEAVY rain today follows three-hour totals of 84mm as the Sunshine Coast continued to be drenched by February's late wet season start.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said a series of showers off Caloundra were likely to push through onto the coast.

But she said overnight into tomorrow would see the most rain activity in southeast Queensland.

Ms Wong said Wednesday would produce storms across the region.

Pelican Waters with 24mm in an hour and Sugarbag Rd, Caloundra, with 26mm in 1.5 hours were the heaviest totals this morning. Sugarbag Rd also recorded 64mm in three hours yesterday, with Tewantin delivering the 84mm total.

Ms Wong said unsettled weather would continue throughout the week with the combination of an upper level trough that has moved offshore and a surface trough bringing moist air ashore.

The BOM has forecast wet weather through to at least Sunday when falls to 40mm were expected.

There's the chance of a thunderstorm on most days with maximum temperatures hovering between 27 and 31C.

Despite the recent heavy rain and high totals there was a 60-65 per cent chance southeast Queensland was facing drier than average weather during the next two months.