‘Heavy’ trucks likely in hardwood removal project

Forestry trucks will be removing hardwood from Ringtail State Forest through to Christmas.

HARDWOOD plantation removal in Ringtail State Forest started on October 21 and continues apace until Christmas, as part of the forest’s transition to national park.

But it has meant some heavy truck movements through some normally low-traffic residential areas such as Forest Acres at Lake Macdonald, though no more than 3-4 trucks per day were anticipated.

Residents along Forest Acres Drive near Grey Gum Court may hear tree-felling equipment working but it’s not expected to be overly intrusive.

The trees were planted back in the 1960s intended to be harvested for bridges, jetties and similar structures, and are now harvest-ready.

They include Blackbutt and Gympie messmate and are not endemic to the site and not recognised as preferred koala fodder species.

Dogs trained to identify the presence of koalas have been into the area three times recently and only one koala has been spotted. Extra care is generally being taken to protect wildlife.

The harvesting is behind Trail 4 of the Noosa Trail Network along Forest Acres Drive from the roundabout.

There are signs to notify track closures, and walkers and horse riders are expected to obey the instructions on the signs for their own safety.

Work will take place between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday with no work carried out on weekends or public holidays.

The harvesting of the hardwood plantations is part of the agreement between HQ Plantations (which owns the plantation harvest rights), and the State Government, Noosa Council and Noosa Parks Association, to eventually transition the area to national park status and the re-growth of natural forest.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is coordinating the operation and if there are any questions or complaints, including the speed of trucks passing through, residents can contact Ranger in Charge Daniel Hall on 0428 459 421 or email daniel.hall@daff.qld.gov.au.