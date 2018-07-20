Helena's never boxed in as she becomes officer material

Duntroon appointee Helena Slaats pictured with her parents Barbra and Jos.

A FORMER world class boxer is now shaping up as a highly ranked Australian Army officer.

Former Noosa District High student Helena Slaats is undergoing training at the Royal Military College, Duntroon for 18 months, where she will undertake the highest standards of leadership, management and military training.

Helena left school in Year 10 to train professionally as a boxer.

Her last fight was in 2015 at the Junior and Youth World Championships in Taiwan where she was ranked number 10 in the world.

She has since gone on to study a Bachelor in Property Economics and Development at the University of the Sunshine Coast for a year and a half before her appointment this week.

"My current goal within the Army is to do the best that I can to serve my country,” she said.

"I want to become an intelligence officer and gain rank throughout my career while working as close as possible with humanitarian projects,” Helena said.

Senior military recruiting officer Major Sharon Cord said RMC-D provided a solid foundation, enhancing cadets' ability to think quickly, motivate others, and achieve results.

"From day one Helena will learn to lead a team of up to eight people,” Major Cord said.

When she graduates, Helena will be capable of taking charge of a platoon of up to 30 soldiers.

"RMC-D training teaches cadets how to think, not what to think,” Major Cord said.

"At the end of training the RMC-D is renowned for transforming ambitious and resourceful people like Helena into leaders who thrive on problem solving and team work.”

Helena aims to pursue her leadership potential and is excited for the physical challenge the Army can provide.

