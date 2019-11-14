Hellish fire risk in Noosa eases for now as community pulls together

The fire on Noosa North Shore as seen from Noosa river mouth.

HOPEFULLY Noosa North Shore residents will receive the all clear to return home this morning as to this point there have been no fire alerts of the blaze breaking its containment lines.

And with cooler conditions and a more favourable forecast, with even a 20 per cent chance of rainfall, Noosa is looking to catch a break.

The overnight update from Mayor Tony Wellington, the marathon man of this unfolding emergency situation, was positive.

“It’s been a very long day for our fire crews working on the fire over on Noosa North Shore.

“The resident s of Noosa North Shore remain in an evacuated state, there’s a good a good chance that they won’t be able to return until at least tomorrow, Thursday.

“The fire I’m pleased to say is being contained at the moment. It was a bit touch and go during the day as the wind kept changing direction. The wind’s now gone southwest which is actually quite good and it’s cooled down considerably.

“Hopefully, as I say, residents will be able to return tomorrow (Thursday), but that depends on what the weather does to us overnight.”

The mayor said Noosa is blessed to have such a “caring, resilient community here in Noosa”.

“These sort of disasters really bring out the best in the community and that’s what we’ve seen over the last few days, with residents helping chip in to assist one another and businesses coming out and helping as well.

“It’s unfortunate of course that we have to go through these sort of events, but I’m very proud to be able to be a figurehead for a community that is so caring and so compassionate and I thank you all for your help,” the mayor said.

One of the caring and generous businesses has been Noosa Outlook IGA, with owners Bart and Cheryl Derlagen, helping keep the firefighters hydrated in the searing dry heat with a donation of two pallets of bottled water.

“We’ve called the rural fire brigade and they’ve already picked up the first lot. It goes to their centre and they pass it out to all the relevant parties,” Bart said.

“It’s just a goodwill gesture to all the fireys who help out, They were very happy.”

Bart said IGA stores helped out during the first fire outbreaks as an extension of their community chest scheme.

Today’s BoM weather forecast is for a top of 27C, partly cloudy with a one in five chance of rain, with winds south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h turning easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late morning then becoming light in the evening.