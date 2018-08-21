Hells Bells comes to Noosa in gruelling fashion

A 24-HOUR adventure race has been held in Noosa, attracting some of Australia's best adventure racers.

The Hells Bells event forms a part of the new Adventure 1 series and counted for points in the overall series of five events throughout Australia.

This year the disciplines included swimming, trekking/running, mountain biking, paddling and abseiling - all navigating with a map and compass.

Twenty-eight teams lined up for the full Hells Bells course and 25 in the shorter version, Fairy Bells.

Leaving from the Noosaville Lions Park at 11.30am Saturday (Hells Bells) and 12.30pm (Fairy Bells), the course took competitors for a brisk swim across the Noosa River then on a 16km run/trek on the North shore through six checkpoints.

Competitors then arrived at the ferry where they would jump into their kayaks for a 16-25km paddle to Elanda Point.

The course included a 4km paddle deviation to Teewah Landing, a run up and back the beautiful Great Walk trail, and another 5km paddle back across the lake in falling darkness.

From Elanda Point entrants were quickly onto their bikes and headed for the hills while the Fairy Bells sloggers on the shorter course rode up the eastern ridge of the Kin Kin range and made their way back to Ringtail State Forest, then Tewantin National Park via Mount Tinbeerwah.

The winners arrived back at the Noosaville foreshore at 1am.

The Noosa Shallow Waterman team of Adam McKane and Steve Porter took the race glory followed closely by some local Tri Adventure teams.

Meanwhile, in Hells Bells, after circumnavigating Kin Kin in the dark of night, the teams were treated to a massive foot rogaine (large- scale orienteering section) high up in the Woondum National Park.

The event was won by top Australian team Thought Sports, but the stand-out performers in this event were the Mountain Designs Wild Women led by Noosa's Kim Beckinsale.

These women picked their way through the course with perfect precision and left many of the top teams in their wake.

They arrived back at the Noosaville HQ about 9am Sunday with about 22 hours of racing under their belts placing second overall. Being first female team was a bonus.

Hells Bells was put together by Chris Dixon and his team at Wild and Co.