Help at hand after vandals tear into leagues club

Tearing up the field yet again at the Pirates' ground in Cooroy.

Tearing up the field yet again at the Pirates' ground in Cooroy.

WITH your great game in national lockdown due to COVID-19, this act of mindless stupidity is the last thing the Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club needs right now.

The Cooroy Junior Pirates have been hit by motorised vandals tearing up their fields during the night.

The club has sent out this desperate appeal to bring the culprits to justice on Wednesday.

“If anyone can assist us and the police with details on the people who drove onto our junior fields and tore them up last night and/or the night before, it would be greatly appreciated.

“This is the second time in a few weeks that the playing surface has been driven on and comes off the back of a recent break and enter as well.”

Club officials have been heartened by the community reponse to help them get back on track.

“The Pirates Club would like to thank everyone in the community for their overwhelming support and assistance in this matter,” the club posted.

“We understand that people have so much currently happening in their lives, other than worrying about a bit of grass.

“So the club has been very humbled and appreciative for what has been both, said and done.

“Many people know that sport plays an important part in our communities’ makeup, and in our case it’s rugby league. Having a decent playing field for our kids is important to us and so many people have contributed huge amounts of work, time and money over many years to make it possible.”

The Pirates have received support from Noosa Council who will be helping us restore the ground and “the police have been great as well and onto this from the outset”.

The club believes that there have been some “very promising developments in terms of finding the perpetrators”.

“So on that note, we can now move forward and get the fields up and ready so when this Covid Crisis finally finishes, we can get our kids out and about, having fun and playing the sport they love.

“Again a huge thanks to our great rugby league family and community and stay well.”

Last week the club said times are tough enough in the current climate without “someone doing this to the kids’ fields”.

The response was strong from locals disgusted by the low act.

Wayne Pitt said: “From an original Pirate, the work people put in for that club over the years to get things nice for kids this is disgusting.”

Kellie Durham: “This is what I would of heard Monday night! I live in Crystal St across from the golf course and could hear the cars for about 10 mins around 9pm. Didn’t think anything of it. This is appalling

Michelle Jade: “That’s disgusting if some of the break-ins are anything to go by they aren’t locals. I hope they are caught soon. The (local) wreckers were able to catch their thieves with the help of vigilant neighbours and cameras.”

Tyrepower Noosaville “No respect for anyone else’s property. Let’s hope they get caught and manual labour to fix their mess is set as punishment.”