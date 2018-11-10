Help club in fundraiser

FUNDS NEEDED: Can you help fund the club through the 2018/19 season?

THE staff and members of Sunshine Beach Surf Club are girding themselves for a tough fight.

But they are also "excited about the end goal”, which will be the opening of a badly needed new club building, and the start of a great new chapter in the club's history.

The fight is to ensure they can raise enough funds to overcome the big shortfall in income during the present building's closure and subsequent revenue loss from February through to at least September next year.

One thing is for sure: the members are so committed, that they will be able to offer lifeguard patrol services on Sunshine Beach right through to the season's end, even though the club building will not be there to operate from.

And they will ensure that the club's zero-death between the flags record is maintained "with no reduction in patrols and service”, club deputy president Craig Law said.

On Sunday, November 18, the club is holding a big fundraising event for the year - The Last Ever Ten Grand in the Hand event.

"It's the main fundraiser for the year, and will be the last one before the club closes for a complete renovation,” Mr Law said.

"The club will be closed for about eight months, and we've got to keep services going.”

The fundraiser, with a $10,000 main prize, will finance the lifesaving operational season to the end of May next year.

"There will be no revenue coming from the club until it re-opens in September of October, weather permitting,” Mr Law said.

He said the club "heavily” relies on supporters and grants, which can be applied for "but most are going to drought-affected areas”.

"We are scratching to keep things going - but a lot of members are excited about the end goal.

"It's short-term pain for long-term gain.

"It's a tight timetable with the building; we hope the weather stays kind.”