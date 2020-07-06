Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal’s Rural Grants Program.
Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal’s Rural Grants Program.
News

Help feed a family in need by donating to our appeal

by Rebecca David
6th Jul 2020 6:00 AM

It's been a rough year for rural communities across Australia with drought, floods, bushfires and now the global pandemic hitting hard.

Feed Appeal chief executive Katherine Gokavi-Whaley said the 2020 appeal had received double last year's number of rural grant applications.  

Sixty-two per cent of rural charities say their communities have been devastated by at least one - in many cases, two - natural disasters over the past 12 months, on top of COVID-19.

"Many (rural charities) are indicating an upwards of 80 per cent increase in demand on their programs, with the majority being people who are reaching out for the first time," Ms Gokavi-Whaley said.

Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal's Rural Grants Program.

The Australian olive oil maker's support will provide more than 100,000 additional meals a year, over three years, to nourish rural communities.

Just a $2 donation to the Feed Appeal can provide four meals to #feedafamily.

Every dollar donated goes back into the community as grants. 

The appeal works in collaboration with News Corp Australia and FareShare, and is powered by Newman's Own Foundation.

Details: feedappeal.org.au

fareshare feed appeal newmans own foundation news corp australia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Commissioner eases leasing disputes for businesses

        premium_icon Commissioner eases leasing disputes for businesses

        News ‘It’s really important that we can help those guys who still haven’t been able to negotiate a deal with their landlord.’

        Sex worker on JobKeeper still struggling to get by

        premium_icon Sex worker on JobKeeper still struggling to get by

        News ‘My income dropped to zero overnight’: A Coast sex worker’s livelihood grinded to a...

        First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        premium_icon First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        Opinion ‘I get it, it’s beautiful and it’s COVID free. Why wouldn’t Victorians want to come...

        Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        premium_icon Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        News Two powerhouse Victorian AFL teams headed for Noosa