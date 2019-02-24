Help fight acne at new Noosa clinic

SKIN HEALTH: Susan Priestley and Dr Lucy Robson have teamed up to open Noosa's first acne management clinic at Riverside Beauty.

SKIN HEALTH: Susan Priestley and Dr Lucy Robson have teamed up to open Noosa's first acne management clinic at Riverside Beauty. Contributed

RIVERSIDE Beauty is now home to Noosa's first acne management clinic.

With 18 years experience in skin health and understanding the importance of early intervention of treating acne, together with a holistic overview, Riverside Beauty have welcomed family health practitioner Dr Lucy Robson.

Dr Robson specialises in adolescent health and along with Riverside's resident dermal clinician Susan Priestley, who specialises in acne treatment modalities, evidence based skin care and nutritional health, have joined forces to establish this much needed acne management clinic.

What is acne?

Acne Vulgaris is an inflammatory condition involving the hair follicles of the face chest and back affecting teenagers of puberty age but not restricted to, and may affect adults more commonly in women.

Symptoms of acne appear on the skin as blackheads, whiteheads and pimples, associated with tenderness, infection and occasionally as cysts, sometimes resulting in scarring.

Acne affects 80 per cent of teenagers and can have a damaging psychological and isolating impact at a time when teens are most vulnerable and want to fit in with their peers. Teenagers aren't the only ones, however and adults can also be affected with Adult onset of Acne which can be equally as distressing.

About the clinic

Riverside Beauty owner Sharon Cassidy said they have a reputation and proven track record of successfully treating acne and understands it is a multifactorial condition which requires a multi- disciplined, compassionate approach in order to be treated successfully.

"Consultation and correct diagnosis are key in order to treat acne successfully as there are many types of acne,” Ms Cassidy said.

"Underpinned by the combined skill set of Dr Lucy and Susan, together with Riverside's advanced technologies and evidence based skin care means better cosmetic outcomes for our clients who suffer from acne.

"Our team of acne specialists are able to tailor individual programs for each client whilst ensuring continuity of care with our fortnightly reviews and in-clinic treatments, which form part of our affordable acne management program.”

Ms Cassidy said their program identifies and discusses possible contributing factors of acne including diet, lifestyle and genetics.

Clients are also taught how to care and support their skin at home between clinic visits.

"Establishing the clinic with such a fantastic and experienced team means our acne clients are able to access treatment options in one convenient location,” Ms Cassidy said.

"Correct management of acne result in less scarring and better cosmetic outcomes.”

Riverside's Acne Management Clinic offer appointments on Mondays with late appointments available for students juggling busy schedules.

A free take home acne treatment mask is also available for those who make a booking (limited numbers). The mask helps to heal and purify the skin and works quickly to reduce the inflammation and pain associated with acne.

Phone 54499744 to make an appointment.