Help fight animal cruelty and support ‘our shelter’

OFF the back of this year’s Cupcake Day celebrations, RSPCA Noosa is looking towards its next fundraising event.

Tomorrow at Petstock Noosaville there will be one more chance for the community to come and buy a cupcake to fight animal cruelty.

Noosa shelter manager Nicole Cleary said so far the community support for the fundraiser had been incredible.

“We did about $2200 so far for cupcake day and that included donations online.

“We will be in Noosaville on Saturday, near McDonald’s, so it would be great if everyone can come along and buy a cupcake,” she said.

On Saturday, August 31, RSPCA Noosa will hold a garage sale from 8.30am-3pm.

Ms Cleary said in the past this had been a plant fair but this year they had more on offer to sell, including shoes, handbags and books.

A sausage sizzle, drinks and RSPCA merchandise will also be available.

The money from this fundraiser goes directly into running the Noosa shelter and Ms Cleary said she hoped people would come down to shop for a bargain.

“I’m always encouraging the public to know this is our shelter, this is their animal shelter for the community,” Ms Cleary said.

“It’s not a sad or gloomy place, it is a happy place that does amazing thing to keep animals in care, fed and healthy.”