Help find marquee and be rewarded 'your height in beer'

MISSING: Help find this marquee and be rewarded "your height in beer".

DO YOU like beer?

Then you're going to want to help find a marquee that went missing on the weekend.

Lou Klatte posted on the Noosa Community Notice Board on Tuesday, promising a reward of "your height in beer" to anyone with information that leads to the safe return of a beer company's marquee.

The marquee went missing following the Laneway Party held at the Noosa Junction on Sunday.

"Have you spotted our Stone and Wood marquee? Last seen at the Noosa Laneway Party in the Junction on Sunday," Klatte's post reads.

"He tends to wander after a few beers, probs (sic) met another marquee on the night and eloped.

"Just want to know that he's safe and sound. We're not mad, would just like him to come home.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts that results in his return, we'll shout you your height in beer."

Anyone with information can contact Lou at louise@stoneandwood.com.au.

If the information comes from an under-age person, they will be offered a different reward.

"Bulk high fives will be provided to minors," Klatte added.