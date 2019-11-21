Help for internet fire faults

Noosa residents impacted by the recent bushfires can now receive dedicated assistance with their unresolved phone and internet issues. Photo: istock

NOOSA residents impacted by the recent bushfires can now receive dedicated assistance with their unresolved phone and internet issues.

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman’s Natural Disasters help line, 03 8600 8308, opened on November 21.

Staying connected through phone and internet services is important for the safety of residential consumers and small businesses in areas impacted by natural disasters.

Ombudsman Judi Jones said: “For local residents, remaining connected to phone and internet services means being able to contact emergency services, stay connected to medical assistance, and remain in touch with friends, family and neighbours.

“For small businesses it means being able to continue trading, supplying goods and providing a vital network for members of the community.

“Consumers should contact their provider first.”

If you are in a bushfire affected area and have attempted to resolve your phone or internet issue with your provider, contact the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman on our natural disasters phone line, 03 8600 8308, or visit our website www.tio.com.au.