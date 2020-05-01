Help for Noosa’s community groups to survive

Jason Wellington enjoys Sailability at Noosa River. This is one of many not-for-profit community group that have been impacted by coronavirus.

Council has launched a series of fortnightly webinars to help Noosa’s 300-plus community organisations survive the pandemic.

The COVID and Recovery webinars, which starts on Tuesday, May 5 will provide not-for-profit organisations with advice on issues they may be facing in the wake of the pandemic.

“Managing your community organisation though any crisis can seem like an impossible task, particularly when you are already stressed by the personal effects of disaster,” Council’s Community Development Manager Alison Hamblin said.

“Most organisations will have already gone through the shutdown phase but there’s still work to be done, even if activities aren’t taking place.

Ms Hamblin said the series of 60-minute webinars will discuss issues and offer solutions based on years of experience and the most up-to-date information.

Locally, the coronavirus restriction have seen many not-for-profit group have to limit or completely stop their community work. This includes fundraisers usually vital to keep these charities afloat.

Events like Noosa Come Together Festival scheduled for June have been cancelled right down to weekly Sailability for the disabled which began in early March.

Organisations such as United Synergies have noticed an increased in their workload due to the decline of what others can offer.

“Some of the bigger charities have had to pull back on the level of support they can offer,” United Synergies homeless general manager Darce Foley said.

Respected and experienced not-for-profit advisor Leisa Donlan will present the five webinars.

“Leisa has presented to quite a few of our not-for-profits in the past. She is well received and has a lot of experience with our not-for-profit organisations,” Ms Hamblin said.

“Not-for-profit organisations in Noosa are an important part of the fabric of our community and they contribute greatly to our way of life.”

“Council is pleased to present this series to support them through this difficult time and I’d encourage all of our not-for-profit organisations to take part.”

The webinars will cover:

Communicating with members the impacts of government restrictions.

Meeting legal and financial obligations while not operating.

Dealing with creditors and pandemic-related refund requests.

Bouncing back after the pandemic.

Where and how to seek recovery funding.

The webinars will be hosted online via Zoom. Register online or call (07) 5329 6458.