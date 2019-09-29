Help future proof your job with 3D edge

Learning the skills of 3D printing at the Noosaville Makerspace.

TAKING part in a Noosa Library Service’s intensive 3D design and printing course has produced new skills set for Kym Burnell-Jones.

Kym undertook the four-day course which has enhanced her explore more sustainable designs in her teaching role at TAFE Queensland.

“I was very keen to develop my 3D printing skills as a tool to engage our students. This technology has potential to refine and implement passive design strategies, using 3D modelling and printing, in the Building and Interior Design course I teach in,” she said.

The library is offering a new course and libraries manager Tracey King said:

“Whether you’re a builder, a creator or an inventor who tinkers in the shed, this course could be for you,”

This courseexplores the 3D design, modelling and manufacturing processes including for the manufacture of robotics, rapid prototyping, life sciences and construction

It also looks at the materials often used, design software available and ways to integrate micro-electronics into 3D designs.

Computer scientist and embedded systems engineer with over 20 years’ experience in the industry, Malte von Ruden, will again lead the course.

“His experience and know-how will prove invaluable to all those who take part in the course,” Ms King said.

“The course is open to adults with a strong interest in inventing, and those who may be new to 3D printing technology, but would benefit from gaining skills in this area, such as builders, inventors and craftspeople. Engineers with a desire to take their existing skills into the digital space will also find the course worthwhile,” she said.

Act fast as places are limited. To nominate, submit an application at www.libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au/3d-design-and-printing-program

“We have eight scholarships places available, so don’t miss out on applying,” Ms King said.

Applicants must have good computer skills. Nominations close 5pm October 21 2019.

This program is proudly supported by the Advance Queensland Engaging science Grants program.