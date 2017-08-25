Help grow cancer funds

TEWANTIN'S Monica Davidson is saying thanks for the support shown to her family members touched by cancer by doing her bit to co-ordinate local stalls for Daffodil Day across the Sunshine Coast today.

"When people close to you are affected by cancer you understand its impact and how the little things can help,” Monica said.

"I have family members who are recovering from cancer. I love spending time in the community and making a difference,

"When you volunteer for Daffodil Day you get to meet some amazing people, listen to incredible stories and know that you are helping a great cause

As a volunteer site leader, Monica will help coordinate the sale of fresh daffodils and merchandise during the week of from stalls at Noosa Civic, Drysdale Funerals, Coolum Village Shopping Centre, and White Lady Funerals in Warana and Caloundra.

She has volunteered on Daffodil Day for the past two years and encouraged other locals to show their support.

"If you are thinking of volunteering, do it, it's so rewarding.”

More than 2000 volunteers are expected to staff more than 280 volunteer sites across the state during the week of Daffodil Day, selling more than 800,000 fresh daffodils.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan encouraged Queenslanders to support someone they know affected by cancer by getting involved.

"Daffodil Day is one of Queensland's most iconic events, bringing hope and joy into the lives of locals affected by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

"A bright splash of yellow does more than light up the community - it means we are taking active steps to beat cancer and show our support to those affected.

"More than 27,000 Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone - we need to do all we can to support those impacted by this disease.”

Queenslanders can buy a pin to show their support, donate online, volunteer on the day or buy merchandise at daffodilday.com.au.

Cancer Council Queensland hopes to raise $1million this Daffodil Day to invest in vital cancer research.

Call 131120 or visit cancerqld.org.au.