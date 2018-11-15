Help Lions 'adopt' QLD town

Better Together will perform at this weekend's Concert in the Park for drought relief.

TEWANTIN Noosa Lions Club rain checked their drought relief Concert in the Park last month after it was ironically washed out.

This Sunday, the club will hold their rescheduled charity event to raise money for farmers still doing it tough out west.

Third Vice President Bev Heaney said the club's aim is to adopt a town with the money they raise to help keep them on their feet and continue injecting money into their local community.

"Our club has chosen to adopt the town of Jericho in Queensland, where all funds will be assigned,” she said.

"Jericho is located 500 kilometres west of Rockhampton. It is a large cattle producing area.”

Three acts will entertain on the day, including golden oldies 60s and 70s hits duo Better Together, leading Aussie folk pop artist Tobias and acoustic duo The Crickeys.

The day will run from 11am-3pm at Noosaville Lions Park with donations collected on the day. Food and drink will also be available to purchase.

"One hundred per cent of all donations will be given wholly and solely to the people of Jericho,” Ms Heaney said.

"You can help... lift the morale of these struggling farming families who are in dire straits.”

Ms Heaney said she hopes the day will also encourage more people, especially younger people, to join Lions and become involved with the club.