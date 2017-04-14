Help raise seeing eye dog helpers

DONATE: Pet Barn stores have teamed up with Seeing Eye Dogs Australia for a fundraising appeal.

TO HELP the estimated 350,000 Australians who are blind or have low vision and who would love the assis- tance of a seeing eye dog, The Pet Foundation has teamed up with Seeing Eye Dogs Australia for a major fundraising appeal.

The SEDA Appeal, which has launched across Petbarn stores, will run until April 30 and aims to raise $700,000 to train 14 seeing eye dogs.

The Pet Foundation and SEDA are urging locals to dig deep and show their support for this worthy cause by visiting Noosa Petbarn and making a donation towards the Appeal.

For those who can't make it in store, a contribution can be made online at petbarn.com.au/seda.

"We have supported SEDA for a number of years and we are excited to launch this latest fundraising appeal to help more people with vision impairment,” said Noosa Petbarn store manager Matt Weier.

"Dogs are undoubtedly one of man's best friends, but it's also important to remember that for many Aussies they are also their eyes and access to independence. Seeing Eye Dogs Australia is a fantastic charity and we strongly encourage Noosa locals to dig deep and to help us reach our target.”

It takes close to two years and costs $50,000 to train one Seeing Eye Dog.

This thorough training process includes 12 months caring and socialisation for the puppy as it grows into a dog, then the real work begins with up to six months of intensive advanced training with a specialised instructor, two to three weeks of residential training, one to two weeks training in the clients' home area and follow up and after care for the life of dog.