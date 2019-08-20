Help Show No.110 to be a major success

BE PART OF IT: Noosa Show wants some new volunteers to help at this year's September 6-7 event.

BE PART OF IT: Noosa Show wants some new volunteers to help at this year's September 6-7 event.

THE Noosa Show has and always will be one of the shire’s signature events.

This year it’s happening on Friday and Saturday, September 6 and 7, and organisers want this one — the 110th — to be the best yet.

The show is a family friendly, country show: think wood chopping, baking, rides, animal nursery, showbags, great food, live music and much more.

But the show team needs some help from new volunteers to join the existing crew.

A few hours from you will make all the difference.

If you have a few hours to spare, you can help in a variety of optional ways:

Before the show:

Re-painting the arena fence (2 to 3 days), cleaning inside the hall (1 day), gardening (2 to 3 days).

Show week:

Saturday, August 31: Assist the steward to receive entries (9am-1pm).

Sunday, September 1: Moving furniture around grounds, marking out sites.

Monday, September 2: Erecting ground signage (4 hours).

Tuesday/Wednesday, September 3/4: Assist the steward to receive entries, erect gazebos, set up art section (various hours).

Thursday, September 5: Assist steward (7.30-10.30am).

Show shifts (4 to 5 hours) Friday/Saturday, September 6, 7:

Bar staff (11am-10pm), kitchen staff (8am-5pm), raffle ticket sales, display supervision, winner data collation to computer, photography across the event.

Post-Show:

Sunday, September 8: Packing up from 9am.

The show takes place at Pomona Showgrounds.

If you can help out with any of these tasks, give the show secretary a call on 5485 2331 or 0490 254 652.