Help Show No.110 to be a major success
THE Noosa Show has and always will be one of the shire’s signature events.
This year it’s happening on Friday and Saturday, September 6 and 7, and organisers want this one — the 110th — to be the best yet.
The show is a family friendly, country show: think wood chopping, baking, rides, animal nursery, showbags, great food, live music and much more.
But the show team needs some help from new volunteers to join the existing crew.
A few hours from you will make all the difference.
If you have a few hours to spare, you can help in a variety of optional ways:
Before the show:
Re-painting the arena fence (2 to 3 days), cleaning inside the hall (1 day), gardening (2 to 3 days).
Show week:
Saturday, August 31: Assist the steward to receive entries (9am-1pm).
Sunday, September 1: Moving furniture around grounds, marking out sites.
Monday, September 2: Erecting ground signage (4 hours).
Tuesday/Wednesday, September 3/4: Assist the steward to receive entries, erect gazebos, set up art section (various hours).
Thursday, September 5: Assist steward (7.30-10.30am).
Show shifts (4 to 5 hours) Friday/Saturday, September 6, 7:
Bar staff (11am-10pm), kitchen staff (8am-5pm), raffle ticket sales, display supervision, winner data collation to computer, photography across the event.
Post-Show:
Sunday, September 8: Packing up from 9am.
The show takes place at Pomona Showgrounds.
If you can help out with any of these tasks, give the show secretary a call on 5485 2331 or 0490 254 652.