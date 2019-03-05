Help spread waves of kindness

COME AND JOIN: Waves of Kindness volunteers Julie Lang, Ken Vansleve, Bob Stephenson, Liz and Ian McNaughton and Roy Meese.

WHEN it comes to giving back to the community and those in need, Noosa locals are happy to put their hands up to help.

The Waves of Kindness op-shop is hoping to grow its team of volunteers to continue providing much-needed services to the community and beyond.

"Waves of Kindness relies on our volunteers to assist in meeting our mission to provide relief from poverty and distress by volunteering their time and helping in a myriad of ways,” co-manager Vicki Morrison said.

"We have a happy, diverse group of men and women volunteers, but we are always in need of extra hands and hearts to help to continue with our community work.”

Volunteer jobs include retail assistants, sorting and cleaning, administration, social media management and delivery and pick-up assistance.

"One of our main needs at the moment is people to join our delivery and pick-up crews to provide the muscle to man our truck and van and maybe occasionally drive.”

Ms Morrison said a current forklift licence was desirable but not necessary.

Formerly Alpha and Omega, Waves of Kindness relies on a cycle of donations and sales to continue its projects.

"The proceeds of those sales enable us to provide practical services and assistance to disadvantaged members of our community such as homeless people, domestic violence survivors and their families and people who need support.”

The charity also provides breakfast to 1400 primary and secondary Sunshine Coast schoolchildren weekly and helps fully furnish units for victims of domestic violence.

"The extent of the work that can be done effectively depends on the number of volunteers willing to take up the challenge.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can phone 54555082 or visit the op-shop at 25 Production St, Noosaville.