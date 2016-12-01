Help women with a touchy topic this Christmas

BAG ON IT: Jo Wilson with some of the donated bags.

A NOOSA Junction cafe has jumped on board with a campaign to help out local homeless women this Christmas. And if you get in quick, you can help out too.

Sweet Tempered Chocolateria owner Jo Wilson has offered her cafe to be a collection point for the It's in the Bag initiative until the afternoon of December 3.

The initiative asks members of the community to fill a handbag with toiletries like tampons, pads, deodorant, hair and skin products, plus a treat like a magazine or make-up, to help local women doing it tough this holiday season feel a little special.

Jo said she wanted to help the cause as it addresses an issue that is often kept quiet.

"It's about taboo subjects like hygiene, so the more we talk about it and raise awareness, the better,” Jo said.

"We've had lots of conversations about it with men that have come in to drop off bags from their wives, so we're really talking about it.

"What I like is that you're not donating money, it is giving something to someone who's going to use it.”

Jo said the support from the community has been "overwhelming”.

"It's been really well supported, I'm really impressed,” Jo said.

"We've had between 150 to 200 bags donated to us.”

The bags have been dropped off to local women's refuges and charities, and they're in high demand.

Bags for young girls can be donated, with items suited to teenage girls. These bags can be tied with a yellow ribbon to be identified.

Filled bags can be dropped off at Sweet Tempered Chocolateria, Shop 2, 18 Lanyana Wy, Noosa Heads.

Visit sharethedignity.com.au for more information.