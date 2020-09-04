Helping Chelsea’s legacy to live on

Shooting victim Chelsea Ireland lived to help, volunteering at children’s charity Puddle Jumpers. Now it’s launched a fundraiser in her name.

Local charity Puddle Jumpers is hoping the legacy of their valued volunteer Chelsea Ireland will live on - launching a fundraiser to encourage young people to continue her work of helping children in need.

Chief executive officer for Puddle Jumpers, Melanie Tate, along with Chelsea's sister Maddie, launched a fundraiser in the 19-year-old's memory on Wednesday.

Ms Tate said she hoped the legacy would encourage people to donate to their work of feeding children in need, and assist them in raising funds to set up a site to provide food relief in the west of Adelaide.

Shooting victim Chelsea Ireland, left, with her sister, Maddie Ireland. Picture: supplied

"We really wanted to do something to honour Chelsea's legacy," Ms Tate said.

"Chelsea wanted to make the world a better place … we would love to inspire others to help families in need."

The 19-year-old was shot dead alongside her boyfriend, Lukasz Kloswoski, also 19, in an alleged double murder on a rural property near Millicent last month.

Torry, 12, and Brenton, 10, at Puddle Jumpers, where shooting victim Chelsea Ireland volunteered. Picture: Sarah Reed

Pawel Kloswoski, Lukasz's father, has been arrested and charged with the murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court in December.

Puddle Jumpers currently provides food relief programs in the north, south, east and central parts of Adelaide, but is lacking presence in the west.

"Currently these families are not accessing that support."

As well as monetary donations to assist their work, Ms Tate is appealing for donations of items for toys, books, and games for children's week in October to provide to those in need.

They aim to make 1000 toy packs.

Maddie will assist in packing the toys in Chelsea's memory.

Ms Tate said Chelsea was an amazing volunteer who was happy to help as many families and children as possible.

"Chelsea you are gone, but never forgotten."

The charity is hoping to raise $10,000 in its donations appeal, and has raised $250 so far.

Donate to the fundraiser here

Chelsea Ireland's parents, Greg and Debrah Ireland, and her sister Maddie speak to media earlier in the week. The jacket is a Year 12 art project that Chelsea made. Picture: Tait Schmaal.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Chelsea Ireland and her boyfriend Lucasz Klosowski, both 19, were allegedly murdered at a property at Mount McIntyre.