Helping Double Is come clean again with Surfriders

GREAT WORK: Fun times but a tonne of good is achieved at the Double Island clean ups as this image sends a powerful message about our throwaway society. Contributed

HUNDREDS of campers are going to be headed for Double Island Point next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but rather than leave the scars of man-made waste, they are going to collect rubbish by the truckloads.

Once again the family orientated Surfrider Foundation Australia's Sunshine Coast branch is mustering the troops for a long weekend assault on the rubbish plaguing what should be pristine coastline north of Noosa. According to foundation branch president Chris Glennie, there is "no stopping us now”.

"November the 30 and December 1 and 2 are our designated dates for looking after what we love and cherish,” Chris said.

The branch will be hosting the epic bi-annual clean up and camping with "few hundred like minded and passionate people, who are keen to keep this paradise clean now and into the future”.

Chris said every six months members and supporters from the public picked up an average of two tonnes of rubbish and marine debris.

Unfortunately the collection set a record last May of 3.5 tonnes and there will be sorting and databasing teams to help authorities analyse the waste and its source.

"From Noosa North Shore to Double Island Point and around to Rainbow, there's no shortage of it,” Chris said.

"Sign up and make a difference to the oceans, waves and beaches you love.”

This is a seriously social good time as members surf, swim, relax in between collection time and they all make sure they leave nothing behind in the way of waste as campers bring their own portable loo.

"Enjoy Saturday night's bonfire and the musician that usually comes along. It's all about camaraderie and feeling good.”

"We supply the bags and permits via parks and wildlife, and you supply the man power and passion.”

He said this was a weekend of digital detox for families as the area is out of mobile range. The camping fees are covered courtesy of Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and there are prizes from the foundation's commercial partners to be won as well as displays, raffles, kids' games and competitions.

Members can organise transport for those without four-wheel-drives but placings are limited and the barge fee is $7.

To register go to www.surfrider.org.au/ endangeredwaves.