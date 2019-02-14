Helping flood-affected stylishly

HELPING OUT: Favourite Place studio director Monique Wilkie gives reception Chanelle Robinson's locks a little TLC between customers.

THERE are many charity shops in Noosa and elsewhere, usually in the business of selling pre-loved clothing and other items.

But now there's a new charity business in Noosa - Favourite Place Hair Studios - and the profits generated go to a charity called Little Windmills.

The salon studio director is Monique Wilkie who is an experienced stylist.

"I moved to Noosa 12 months ago, and had no job at the time,” Monique said.

"I came on board with the charity knowing what they were about.

"They were looking for a business opportunity; they knew me, and [so] we joined forces.”

They employed Monique, then set about securing a good location for a salon, deciding on a former hairdressing premises on Gibson Road, Noosaville, next to Harvey Norman.

"We looked for quite a while; we were particular in what we wanted. This one was perfect,” Monique said.

"I moved from Townsville, but I'm originally from Longreach.

"This is a country charity and I'm a country girl.”

Money raised goes to a variety of good causes, but the current case is close to Monique's heart: the Townsville Family Flood Fund 2019.

"It has been heart breaking to see the damage the flood is causing in North Queensland,” she said

"I have a lot of family and friends still in Townsville who are affected, so being able to support that is really great.”

Monique is the sole stylist at the salon at present, ably assisted by receptionist Chanelle Robinson.

"We've been here seven months, people have been so lovely, warm and welcoming,” Monique said.

"We appreciate the support; without them we wouldn't be able to do what we do.”

Little Windmills helps seriously sick and injured kids primarily in regional and rural places, and also launch disaster relief funds.

"My job is to run the salon; the profits go to the charity,” Monique said.

"I just love hairdressing; I love the craft of it.”

Favourite Place Hair Studios number is 5449 7800.