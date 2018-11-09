Helping young softballers make the grade jump

SOFTBALL: Noosa Softball will introduce a new under-10 age group for boys and girls to help them build stronger skills as they move from beginner level through the age groups.

Children previously went from Little League, where they learn basic ball and batting skills, straight to match play in U13s.

Noosa District Softball Association president Richard Wakeham said the new U10 age group would give younger children more time to develop their skills on the field before joining the slightly older players.

"The younger nine and 10-year-old kids are a fair bit smaller than the 11 and 12-year-olds and, although Little League gives them great training to prepare for match play,” Wakeham said.

"This will even things up for everyone.

"It will make the games more challenging for the older ones, while the young players can get on the field and have some fun putting their Little League skills into practise.”

The new U10 age group will run from tomorrow at the same time as the U13s - every Saturday from 10.15am-11.30am at the Noosa District Sports Complex, Butler St, Tewantin.

Players are still welcome to register for this season, with age groups for boys and girls from four years of age in Little League to U10, U13, U15 and U17.

Senior softball is also played on Saturday afternoons for men and women of all skills from 15 years of age.

Beginner to experienced players are welcome, with matches for men's, women's and mixed social.

For information, search for Noosa Softball online or email noosasoftball@gmail.com.