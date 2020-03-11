‘Helpless’: Distillery’s dreams crushed in council dispute

DEVASTATED: A render of the tasting bar for 20 20 Distillery in Cooroy.

THE owners of a distillery under construction in the Noosa hinterland have been left devastated after spending more than $50,000 on a project they say could now be crushed.

Brian Bedding and his wife Nadia have spent years working to establish the 20 20 Distillery in Cooroy, which is now well under way at its industrial location.

In order to sell their products at a small tasting bar, Mr Bedding said the distillery's town planner Project Urban advised the couple to apply for a material change of use of the warehouse.

"All we're really trying to do is sell our products and do a similar thing to what they already allow Fortune Distillery to do in Noosa, and Noosa Brewery, and all the other boutique breweries around," he said.

"That way I can sell a gin and tonic, rather than just giving out a 15mL shot."

Mr Bedding said his application was submitted last December and the couple paid more than $7500 in fees to Noosa Council during the process.

Brian and Nadia Bedding.

After the public notification period ended, including written letters being sent to the distillery's neighbours by the council, Mr Bedding said no objections were made to hinder the application.

"That all went through without any complaints. We didn't have any concerns," he said.

"If anything, the neighbours and people in Cooroy have been nothing but supportive."

Despite the positivity from the community, Mr Bedding said council staff recently indicated they were no longer willing to approve the application.

"Because the public notification period was up, I'd already told the builder to go ahead with the bar that we're building," he said.

"The bar has cost me $28,000 and I may not be able to use it.

"It's going to be well over a $50,000 loss before we even start. We've put everything we've got into this"

Noosa Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle denied this, stating a decision had not yet been made about the future of the distillery.

She said council staff had notified Project Urban of multiple concerns which could harm the couple's application.

"Planning staff have raised a number of concerns about the proposed bar's conflict with the site's industrial zoning, the remoteness of the site from the Cooroy business centre, a lack of safe pedestrian access and lack of public transport access," she said.

"Staff provided preliminary advice to the applicant's planning consultant in September, including the concerns raised about location, pedestrian connectivity and public transport access."

Mr Bedding said the only formal queries the council had made were related to carparking on site.

"At no point did council formally raise any concerns about location or public transport," he said.

"It doesn't line up. We wouldn't have put the application in and spent the money if we knew it was going to be rejected."

If the tasting bar is not approved, Mr Bedding said the small business would suffer greatly, particularly in attracting tourists to Cooroy.

"We feel a bit helpless," he said.

"It's common practice throughout artisan distilleries that make their own products across Australia.

"It'll be devastating if we can't sell our own products in our own distillery."