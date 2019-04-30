Menu
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth do canteen duty at Byron Bay Public School.
Hemsworth saves the day with some nimble sushi rolls

SUPERHERO Chris Hemsworth and his glamorous wife Elsa Pataky have come to the rescue of Byron Public School today.

On a day when the school went into lockdown after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a woman at around 7am, the Hollywood star and his wife showed up to help out in the canteen.

In a video Pataky posted on Instagram, Hemsworth can be seen making sushi rolls and cracking a few jokes.

 

Chris Hemsworth turns his hand to making sushi.
The glamorous couple can often be seen around town and showed true community spirit by showing up on such a traumatic day.

No doubt having the mighty Thor on your side can't be such a bad thing.

