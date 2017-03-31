Here on Major help mission for Noosa folk

HE WAS just one of the Noosa needy who had lost much more than a permanent roof over his head.

This man living out of his car came to the right place, the new Noosa mission of Salvation Army Majors Denise and Warren Parkinson.

As much as the non-perishables they were dispensing, he wanted warm, human contact.

It is society's mostly forgotten people doing it tough like this who have inspired both the Parkinsons, relative newcomers to Noosa, to give up the senior executive roles with the Salvos and go back to a grassroots ministry.

The couple with adult children, including a daughter also serving with the Salvos, arrived early this year from Sydney.

"God was calling us back, and the Salvation Army heard our plea,” Major Warren said.

He was the assistant chief secretary of the Salvos' Queensland, New South Wales and ACT operations, while his wife was head of the mission team for these same areas.

They are now "enjoying the challenges” of heading up the Salvos Noosa and Coolum services and have a fresh burst of enthusiasm and ideas.

"There is transience in the community,” Major Warren said.

Major Denise said: "We had a guy in this morning, he's living in his car and because he hasn't got a fridge and he hasn't got a stove, we sent him off with bags of groceries with cans and plastic plates and a voucher to go to Big W to buy a ring burner.

"He's found somewhere to stay but it doesn't have a stove and there's no fridge. He's walked out of here elated.

"It's not much but we've given him a connectedness of saying 'hey come back on Tuesday and meet some other people'.”

They are offering a "safe place to come where it's not going to cost you anything”.

Last Sunday they held a special blessing of the children.

Major Denise said: "We really felt the need for people in the community to know their children are being prayed for and being cared for.”

"Our aim is to be connecting to the community. The Salvation Army always tries to do that, but we're looking for some of the gaps that perhaps exist. Where are the gaps we can fill rather than duplicating other services.”

Major Warren said: "We felt our calling was to build relationships with people and to allow people find what spiritual giftedness is.

"These are two things that are key for us.”

This week the Parkinsons hosted a free community lunch which is a monthly event at the Noosa church where "people can just enjoy the company”.

"Regardless of how wonderful the Coast sounds, there is very much a sense of isolation.”

She said they wanted to reach out to the single mums, dads and retirees who had lost their social networks. Anyone can attend the lunches and start connecting with a social group.

"We have some volunteers in our community stores who have been executives in business and now come to the Coast and they need something to do. Whether they are living in millionaire's row or they are living in their car, everyone can feel isolated regardless.”

Major Warren said the Salvos ran a kids' club but the monthly family get- togethers were designed to help prevent mums and dads fragmenting from their kids.

"It may be having something easy to eat, you might be playing board games with another family and dads are getting together and saying 'how are you going',” Major Denise said.

The Parkinsons said they moved to Noosa to better connect with their own family, with a married son and daughter in Brisbane. Major Warren's mum lives at Caloundra while his wife's family is in Gympie.

