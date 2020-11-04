Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Coast tourism body says more than 4000 schoolies will celebrate their end-of year festivities in Noosa.
A Coast tourism body says more than 4000 schoolies will celebrate their end-of year festivities in Noosa.
Business

Here they come: Schoolies set to swamp Coast

Matt Collins
4th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More than 4000 school leavers are expected to swamp Noosa for their end of year celebrations at the end of the month.

Tourism Noosa says an unprecedented number of schoolies will stay in the region from November 21 to 28.

The numbers, based on bookings up to Tuesday, will be the highest number of schoolies to the region in recent years.

Schoolies on Sunshine Coast expected to reach thousands

IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

The tourism group said there would be “no organised events run for schoolies this year” in line with the Queensland Premier’s advice.

However, they are working with sectors of the community to manage the influx in line with community expectations while making it a welcoming, safe and enjoyable time for school leavers.

Tourism Noosa members have been invited to attend a Schoolies briefing session to prepare them for an influx of school leavers.
Tourism Noosa members have been invited to attend a Schoolies briefing session to prepare them for an influx of school leavers.

Tourism Noosa members have been invited to attend a Schoolies briefing session on Wednesday next week where they will hear from local agencies including Noosa police, Red Frogs, Noosa Council, and Hastings St Association.

“The briefing aims to support our members and help them prepare for this period while maximising benefits for businesses by offering experiences and activities to school leavers,” a Tourism Noosa spokeswoman said.

2020 schoolies noosa schoolies tourism noosa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Airbnb prank takes a turn

    Airbnb prank takes a turn
    • 4th Nov 2020 2:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two injured in overnight traffic crashes

        Premium Content Two injured in overnight traffic crashes

        News Two people were taken to hospital after separate crashes on Sunshine Coast roads overnight.

        MURDER CASE: How man in ditch was living out dying days

        Premium Content MURDER CASE: How man in ditch was living out dying days

        News Family of the man allegedly murdered near Gympie ‘blindsided’:

        Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Premium Content Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Politics Clues to Annastacia Palaszczuk’s new Labor cabinet

        Drunk postie kicks cars, yells and screams in tantrum

        Premium Content Drunk postie kicks cars, yells and screams in tantrum

        Crime The woman spat the dummy after being kicked out of a Coast brewery