Here they come: Schoolies set to swamp Coast

Tourism Noosa says an unprecedented number of schoolies will stay in the region from November 21 to 28.

The numbers, based on bookings up to Tuesday, will be the highest number of schoolies to the region in recent years.

The tourism group said there would be “no organised events run for schoolies this year” in line with the Queensland Premier’s advice.

However, they are working with sectors of the community to manage the influx in line with community expectations while making it a welcoming, safe and enjoyable time for school leavers.

Tourism Noosa members have been invited to attend a Schoolies briefing session on Wednesday next week where they will hear from local agencies including Noosa police, Red Frogs, Noosa Council, and Hastings St Association.

“The briefing aims to support our members and help them prepare for this period while maximising benefits for businesses by offering experiences and activities to school leavers,” a Tourism Noosa spokeswoman said.