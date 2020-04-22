Here’s a gourmet crate to banish coronavirus blues

THOSE craving fine dining in these closed-off days of coronavirus will soon be able to put in their order for a crate full of gourmet goodies to satisfy the most discerning palate.

In May, in the lead up to Mother’s Day, the Noosaville-based master caterer, the Ohana Group along with the economically challenged Sunshine Coast fresh food producers like Fraser Isle Spanner Crabs are launching The Crate Collective.

Ohana managing director Ryan Fitzpatrick said the collective “encompasses the true meaning of supporting local and sustainable products and businesses”.

“It is a collection of premium products not normally available to the public unless they are dining out.

“The crate consists of sustainable, health conscious, ethically sourced and produced, gluten-free ready-made products, wines, raw ingredients, recipes and ideas for increasing your home cooking repertoire,” Ryan said.

He said the collective is Ohana’s way of paying back the support of its quality producers who

“have an abundance of beautiful product and no where to sell as the restaurant and retail market is out of action or suspended”.

“We’re a catering event company, we do everything from private dining, to weddings, corporates,” Ryan said.

“We started this time last year at the (Noosa) food and wine festival and obviously things are a little bit different this year.

“Jason Simpson of Fraser Isle Spanner Crabs mainly does live exports but all that’s been put on hold,” he said.

He said the collective will offer online or phone bookings with two pick-up points, one in Noosa and one in Maroochydore.

“It’s not a money-making thing, it’s just basically moving stock and keeping people in jobs,” he said.

“There is that little bracket of businesses that are not eligible for the JobKeeper (government subsidy to keep staff on) and all of us fit in that category.

“When we all get out of this, this is to help ensure people remember we’re all still open for business,” Ryan said.

Ryan said all the seafood is prepared and ready to go and there are “a few pre-made things that we make like crab cakes.

“I’ve got my commercial kitchen in Noosaville and there’s two businesses that rent that out, selling their products as well,” he said.

“Obviously Mother’s Day is coming up which is quite doable for us.”

Jason said said his seafood supply operation which started in the 1980s and has become a major international exporter, needed help from the Sunshine Coast and Queensland markets now more than ever.

“Who knows when it (the pandemic restrictions) will be resolved,” he said.

