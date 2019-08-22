Here’s cheers to saving our planet

FUTURE GROWTH: The sustainable way of the future - here's cheers.

FUTURE GROWTH: The sustainable way of the future - here's cheers.

NOOSA is about to raise a toast and drink towards a more sustainable planet by eating less red meat and adopting permaculture practices.

A Noosa Parks Association representative says the council declaring the first local government “climate emergency” in Queensland has set the scene for locals to step up and make a difference “one person at a time”.

The association is urging Noosa locals to “hops to it” by joining its latest EcoForum at the Land and Sea Brewery in Noosaville on August 28 with permaculture expert Morag Gamble of the Permaculture Education Institute.

Morag, founder of the Ethos Foundation, will endorse the application of “scientific knowledge and environmental ethics to create your own food”.

Morag has taught permaculture in more than 25 countries, including the UN award-winning permaculture centre Schumacher College in England.

“Industrial food production has been recognised as a significant cause of biodiversity loss,” an NPA spokesman said.

“This global system is dominated by large agrifood corporations with close links to institutions who shape the producer-consumer relationship from seed to the dinner plate.”

The EcoForum is from 6.15-7.30pm (come early for Happy Hour 4-6pm) on August 28 at Land and Sea Brewery, 19 Venture Dr, Noosaville. A $5 contribution is welcome.

When: August 28, 2019. Time: 6.15—7.30pm (come early- Happy Hour is 4—6pm). Where: Land and Sea Brewery, 19 Venture Dr, Noosaville.