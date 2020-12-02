Menu
Here’s how your kids can train with A-League stars

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 7:00 AM
YOUNG footballers will get a rare chance to meet their A-League heroes when they host a coaching clinic in Coffs Harbour.

The Newcastle Jets will be holding the camp ahead of their much-anticipated A-League pre-season fixture against Brisbane Roar at C.ex Stadium on December 12.

The Jets: PLAY program will feature the entire Newcastle Jets squad and give the kids an opportunity to get signatures and photos with their favourite sporting heroes at the end.

Events like this provide inspiration for the next generation of up-and-coming future Jets stars and will be held on Thursday December 10.

The clinic will be limited to 100 places so it is imperative that people get in quick and registrations can be done online at greater.com.au/jetsplay

Coffs Coast Advocate

