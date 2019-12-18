Here’s what $6 million of council upgrades buys

Cr Joe Jurisevic is pleased with more than $6 million in capital works upgrades about to go ahead.

Cr Joe Jurisevic is pleased with more than $6 million in capital works upgrades about to go ahead.

ONE of Noosa’s biggest hinterland road projects has been given the Christmas green light next month ahead of two more capital spends all up worth more than $6 million.

A special meeting of Noosa Council awarded $1.2 million to upgrade Black Mountain Rd with Bellwether Pty Ltd undertaking the works program in three parts over five months.

The upgrade of the 3.2km stretch – west from Stanfield Lane – includes road resealing, realignment and widening, new signage and drainage improvements.

As well, a further $1.7 million for Gympie Tce stormwater pipe works and a road corridor has been awarded to Hall Contracting.

The pipe works are to ease flooding events, while road corridor upgrades between Albert and Cloudsley streets will boost cyclists and pedestrian safety with new on-road cycle lanes, part-funded by the State Government’s Cycle Network Local Government Grant Program.

Council on Monday also awarded SGQ the contract to design and build a replacement Orealla Bridge on David Low Way at a cost of $2.6 million as a joint initiative of with the Federal Government through its Bridge Renewal Program.

“We’ve timed these important upgrades to begin in February after the busy holiday period,” Councillor Joe Jurisevic said.

“We have assessed the condition of our existing stormwater pits and pipes along Gympie Tce and we’re getting in early to replace them before they start to fail.”

Replacement of Orealla Bridge will begin in mid-2020 and take about four months to complete. Cr Jurisevic said years of salt spray had taken a toll on the old bridge.

“The project will bring it up to current design standards. In addition to two traffic lanes, the new bridge will have on-road cycle lanes, increased load capacity and a separated off-road shared pathway,” Cr Jurisevic said.

Council also awarded Pipe Management Australia a contract for shire-wide stormwater infrastructure CCTV inspections.